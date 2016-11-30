Nov 30 S-Mac Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 4.0 million shares of LOCOJOY International Corp, which is engaged in mobile game developing and publishing business

* Says transaction amount is 15 billion won

* Says it will hold 10.0 percent stake(4.0 million shares) in LOCOJOY International Corp after the transaction

