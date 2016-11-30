Nov 30 Charle Co Ltd :

* Says it completed 2.8 million shares repurchased via ToSTNeT-3 as planned on Nov. 29, for 1.29 billion yen in total

* Says the top shareholder YK G & L cut stake in the co to 7.9 percent from 20.2 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0kOGI0

