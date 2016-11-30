UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Charle Co Ltd :
* Says it completed 2.8 million shares repurchased via ToSTNeT-3 as planned on Nov. 29, for 1.29 billion yen in total
* Says the top shareholder YK G & L cut stake in the co to 7.9 percent from 20.2 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0kOGI0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources