Nov 30 Bota Bio Co Ltd :

* Says Sung Chung Shiau became top shareholder of the company, replacing Kim Sung Tae, effective Nov. 29

* Says Sung Chung Shiau increased its stake in Bota Bio. Co Ltd up to 3.5 percent(1.3 million shares) from 2.9 percent(1.1 million shares)

* Says Kim Sung Tae holds 3.1 percent stake(1.1 million shares) in the company

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1nMTMr

