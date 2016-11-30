BRIEF-ObsEva SA announces pricing of initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
Nov 30 Medipost Co Ltd :
* Says it received China patent on Nov. 29, for composition for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of disease related to cells expressing IL-8 or GRO-alpha, comprising UCB-MSCs
* Says Patent application number is 200880104400.X
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jRVZ5R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 67.8 million yuan to 76.3 million yuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December jumped more than expected from a year earlier on the back of a surge in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Thursday.