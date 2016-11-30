Nov 30 Jico Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 25th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 18, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 987 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ecIvbU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)