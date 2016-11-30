Nov 30 Future Venture Capital Co Ltd :

* Says 355,000 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 355,000 shares of its common stock on Nov. 30

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,969 yen per share

* Says exercise period of 8th series warrants ended on Nov. 30

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hjEi7x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)