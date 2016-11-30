UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Fujian Sunner Development :
* Says it issued the 3rd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 500 million yuan
* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.78 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p8gAcH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources