Nov 30 Fujian Sunner Development :

* Says it issued the 3rd tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 500 million yuan

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.78 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/p8gAcH

