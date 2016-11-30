Nov 30 Globalway Inc :

* Says it entered into agreement with Cho Zin Wint to set up cloud service JV in Singapore

* Says the JV to be capitalized at S$501,655 and the co to hold 56 percent stake in it

* Says the establishment to be effective in April, 2017

