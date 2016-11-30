Nov 30 Aderans Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based firm, Integral Corp's wholly owned unit (the acquirer) acquired totaling 26.0 million shares of common stock in the company during the period from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29

* Settlement starts from Dec. 6

* Says the acquirer will hold 74.80 percent stake in co after transaction and to be the top shareholder

* Co's stock will be delisted from TSE after the implement of ToB

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/pfnezk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)