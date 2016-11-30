Nov 30 Oenon Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to buy back up to 1.8 million shares(2.9 percent stake) for no more than 540 million yen

* Says the repurchase period from Dec. 1, 2016 to April 30 ,2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XwBmPt

