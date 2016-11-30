BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit down 10-20 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 67.8 million yuan to 76.3 million yuan
Nov 30 Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd :
* Says it decides the acquisition effective date for OMRON COLIN as Dec. 1
* Plan was disclosed on June 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ETGWqW
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December jumped more than expected from a year earlier on the back of a surge in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Thursday.
* Says co completes using 12 percent stake in co's wholly owned bio-pharma unit in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based investment firm