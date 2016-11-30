Nov 30 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into agreement with Umenohana Co Ltd to form business and capital alliance on Nov. 30

* Says two entities will cooperate on the purchase of ingredients, the use of central kitchen and overseas business

* Says the co will raise 4.9 percent stake in Umenohana Co Ltd and Umenohana Co Ltd will also raise 3.6 percent stake in the co as capital alliance

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gsqtbR; goo.gl/kxJiKi

