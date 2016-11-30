Nov 30 Estechpharma Co Ltd :

* Says it had signed contract with Innopharmax to export MRI contrast medium(GDM and GDA)

* Says Innopharmax cancels the contract unilaterally on Nov. 30

* Contract amount is 3.58 billion won

