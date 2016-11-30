Nov 30 Yaskawa Information Systems Corp :

* Says it will sell 96.7 percent stake in Sendai-based software development staffing unit to a unit of TechnoPro Holdings Inc

* Says the selling price is set at 217.9 million yen(due diligence involved)

* Says effective date on Dec. 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sXsxD5; goo.gl/pXu0uZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)