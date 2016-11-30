UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Fujibo Holdings Inc :
* Says co's unit plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Taiwan in Feb. 2017
* New unit will be mainly engaged in abrasive material related business and capitalized at T$300 million
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S76yT2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources