Nov 30 Shinsung Tongsang Co Ltd :

* Says it will sell 324,900 shares of PT.Dream Sentosa Indonesia, an Indonesia material sewing processing firm, to improve financial structure

* Says transaction amount is 15 billion won

* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in PT.Dream Sentosa Indonesia after the transaction

