UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Shinsung Tongsang Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 324,900 shares of PT.Dream Sentosa Indonesia, an Indonesia material sewing processing firm, to improve financial structure
* Says transaction amount is 15 billion won
* Says it will hold 0 percent stake in PT.Dream Sentosa Indonesia after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/z2DlFG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources