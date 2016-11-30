Nov 30 Kozosushi Co Ltd :

* Says the company plans to form a capital and business alliance with Asrapport Dining Co ltd

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on joint development and sale of Sushi related products and co-marketing etc.

* Asrapport Dining plans to acquire 13.7 percent stake of shares (4.1 million shares) from Kozosushi's shareholder Toyoshoji Co Ltd, at totaling 339.7 million yen

* Toyoshoji Co Ltd's stake in co will be lowered to 0 percent from 13.7 percent

* Asrapport Dining will raise stake in co to 13.7 percent from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder after transaction

* Equity transfer effective date is Nov. 30 and business alliance starts from Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JsyfMM

