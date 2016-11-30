Nov 30 Techfirm Holdings Inc :

* Says 1,500 of 8th warrants were exercised into 150,000 shares of its common shares from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, comprised of 80,000 shares at exercise price 1,647.1 yen, 10,000 shares at 1,763.6 yen and 60,000 shares at exercise price 1,740.0 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9dH2Mx

