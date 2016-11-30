Nov 30 British soft drinks firm Britvic said its full-year adjusted EBITA rose 8.4 percent, mainly as the company expanded its business in Brazil and on better sales in the UK.

Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of Britvic's total revenue in the third quarter, rose about 3 percent, helped by strong demand for Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7UP and Tango brands among its carbonates.

The Robinsons squash maker, whose main markets are Britain, Ireland and France, said it earned pre-exceptional EBITA of 186.1 million pounds ($232.14 million) on revenue of 1.43 billion pounds for the year. ($1 = 0.8017 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)