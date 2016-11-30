UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 British soft drinks firm Britvic said its full-year adjusted EBITA rose 8.4 percent, mainly as the company expanded its business in Brazil and on better sales in the UK.
Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of Britvic's total revenue in the third quarter, rose about 3 percent, helped by strong demand for Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7UP and Tango brands among its carbonates.
The Robinsons squash maker, whose main markets are Britain, Ireland and France, said it earned pre-exceptional EBITA of 186.1 million pounds ($232.14 million) on revenue of 1.43 billion pounds for the year. ($1 = 0.8017 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources