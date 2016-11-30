Nov 30 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd

* Says shareholder San An Group decides to end share purchase plan it announced on January 14 to buy up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.23 million) worth of company shares within 12 months

* Says San An Group has added 26.6 million shares in the company between January 14 and February 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2giNrQg

($1 = 6.8858 Chinese yuan renminbi)