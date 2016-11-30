Dubai's Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016
DUBAI, Jan 26 Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 40 percent of the bank's paid up capital for 2016.
Nov 30 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development :
* Says it will transfer 21 percent stake in an Anning-based real estate development company to a Kunming-based investment company
* Says the price is not decided
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also