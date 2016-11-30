Nov 30 ChipMOS Technologies Inc

* Says unit to sell 54.98 percent stake in ChipMOS Shanghai to strategic investors for 498.4 million yuan ($72.38 million)

* Says it will increase capital to ChipMOS Shanghai by 498.4 million yuan, along with the purchasers to form a joint venture

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8861 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)