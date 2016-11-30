Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 AT semicon Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Kim Hyeong Jun as co-CEO of the company, effective Nov. 30
* Says the company's current CEO Kim Jin Ju will begin to serve as co-CEO in the company as well
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/sk8lWu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)