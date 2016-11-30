Nov 30 M-Venture Investment Inc :

* Says 400 million won worth of its 19th unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 800,000 shares of the company, as of Nov. 30

* Says 500 million won worth of its 20th unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 1 million shares of the company, as of Nov. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fpcFRF

