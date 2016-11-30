Nov 30 Techno Alpha Co Ltd :

* Says its president Tsutomu Aoshima, top shareholder plans to lend 94,500 shares in co to Japan Securities Finance Co LTD, and to be the second major shareholder on Nov. 30

* Tsutomu Aoshima's stake in co will be 6.1 percent lowered from 11.4 percent on Nov. 30

* Says the 94,500 shares will be returned by Japan Securities Finance Co LTD on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jj27Vy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)