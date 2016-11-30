BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
Nov 30 Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says Jung Wuk becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.,Ltd, effective Nov. 30
* Says Jung Wuk has acquired 12.3 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 13.9 percent from 0 percent
* Says Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.,Ltd has sold its entire 4.0 percent stake(206,033 shares) in the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zo8OPz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
Jan 26 Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank