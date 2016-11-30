Nov 30 Daishin Balance 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says Jung Wuk becomes top shareholder of the company, replacing Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.,Ltd, effective Nov. 30

* Says Jung Wuk has acquired 12.3 million shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 13.9 percent from 0 percent

* Says Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.,Ltd has sold its entire 4.0 percent stake(206,033 shares) in the company

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zo8OPz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)