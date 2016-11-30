Nov 30 Toshiba Tec Corp :

* Says co plans to set up a wholly owned unit on March 31, 2017 to take over all business run by co's unit TOSEI Corp

* Says co plans to sell 90 percent stake in the newly established unit to a Tokyo-based electronic products maker, on March 31, 2017

* Transaction amount is undisclosed

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)