Nov 30 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to set up two overseas units

* Says it plans to bid for a commercial site for at least 1.8 billion yuan ($261.55 million) in Shenzhen

* Says it is in positive discussions to acquire entire stake in Sepura PLC

* Says shares to resume trading on December 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gHThbZ; bit.ly/2fPOvu1; bit.ly/2gEWNGo

($1 = 6.8821 Chinese yuan renminbi)