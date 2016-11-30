Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to set up two overseas units
* Says it plans to bid for a commercial site for at least 1.8 billion yuan ($261.55 million) in Shenzhen
* Says it is in positive discussions to acquire entire stake in Sepura PLC
* Says shares to resume trading on December 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gHThbZ; bit.ly/2fPOvu1; bit.ly/2gEWNGo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8821 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)