Nov 30 China quality watchdog General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:

* General Motors' China venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd to recall 40,600 vehicles due to possible rupture in brake line

* GM spokeswoman says that recall includes some Buick Envision sport-utility vehicles exported to U.S. Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2fPOmXQ] Further company coverage: [GM.N 600104.SS] (Reporting By Jake Spring)