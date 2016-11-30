Nov 30 Guiyang Longmaster Information and Technology :

* Says it will use 3 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Guiyang with two individuals

* Says the new company with registered capital of 8 million yuan will be engaged in medical diagnostic equipment manufacturing

* Says it will hold 37.5 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YOxwWk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)