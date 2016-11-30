Nov 30 Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

* Says Foresea Life Insurance has bought company shares between Novvember 17 and 28, now owns 4.13 percent stake in the company

* Says Foresea Life Insurance has become company's third biggest shareholder

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2gG5Nen

