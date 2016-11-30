** U.S. crude for January delivery falls nearly 1 percent to as low as $48.98 a barrel on profit-taking early on Thursday in Asia, after hitting its highest level since Oct. 27 on Wednesday following a move by OPEC to cut output.

** OPEC agreed on Wednesday its first oil output cuts since 2008 after Saudi Arabia accepted "a big hit" on its production and dropped its demand on arch-rival Iran to slash output.

** Non-OPEC Russia will also join output reductions for the first time in 15 years to help the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries prop up oil prices.