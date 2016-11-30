GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
** U.S. crude for January delivery falls nearly 1 percent to as low as $48.98 a barrel on profit-taking early on Thursday in Asia, after hitting its highest level since Oct. 27 on Wednesday following a move by OPEC to cut output.
** OPEC agreed on Wednesday its first oil output cuts since 2008 after Saudi Arabia accepted "a big hit" on its production and dropped its demand on arch-rival Iran to slash output.
** Non-OPEC Russia will also join output reductions for the first time in 15 years to help the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries prop up oil prices.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp does not know definitively if shippers are still behind the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Press.