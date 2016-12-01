Dec 1 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 105,600 shares for 298.9 million yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 25

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 511,700 shares for 1.38 billion yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8a4K6B

