Dec 1 Creo Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 81,700 shares for 31.9 million yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 31

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 81,700 shares for 31.9 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vIVjhC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)