UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Asics Corp :
* Says the co will issue 1st series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen through public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.14 percent
* Says maturity on Dec. 7, 2021
* Says subscription date on Dec. 1 and payment date on Dec. 7
* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ad4Ous
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources