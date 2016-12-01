Dec 1 LS Networks Corp Ltd :

* Says it changed acting co-CEO to Moon Sung Jun from Lee Gyeong Beom, due to Lee Gyeong Beom's resignation, effective Nov. 30

* Says the company's the other two acting co-CEO Gu Ja Yong and Yoon Seon No still serves as acting co-CEO in the company as well

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mN7r2R

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)