Dec 1 Alphax Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up sales JV in Tokyo, under cooperation with Hikari Tsushin Inc, on Dec. 20

* Says the JV is mainly engaged in sales of restaurant management system

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 20 million yen and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nn5SoT

