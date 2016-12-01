Dec 1 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co., Ltd. :

* Says it entered into cooperation agreement with information center of State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense

* Says two parties will cooperate on army-civilian technology, big data information platform project and informatization construction of national defense industry

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aSXNNx

