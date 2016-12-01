Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co., Ltd. :
* Says it entered into cooperation agreement with information center of State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense
* Says two parties will cooperate on army-civilian technology, big data information platform project and informatization construction of national defense industry
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aSXNNx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)