Dec 1 KANSEKI Co Ltd :

* Says it bought 26,000 shares back at about 7.4 million yen in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 21

* Says it repurchased 137,000 shares for 39 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

(Beijing Headline News)