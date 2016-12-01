Dec 1 SKI CORP :

* Says it bought 176,100 shares back at about 84.3 million yen in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Sept. 20

* Says it repurchased 235,800 shares for 113.3 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

