Dec 1 Ryosan Co Ltd :

* Says it bought 318,300 shares back at about 1.06 billion yen in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11

* Says it repurchased 1.2 million shares for 3.72 billion yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VN5wD0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)