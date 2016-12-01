Dec 1 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 4,700 shares for 1.4 million yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Aug. 24

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 131,700 shares for 39.8 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

