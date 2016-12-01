Dec 1 Shimachu Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 445,000 shares for 1.25 billion yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 7

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 912,700 shares for 2.52 billion yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/P2aD1T

