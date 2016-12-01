BRIEF-ShanXi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Dec 1 LabGenomics Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on Dec. 1, for in-vitro diagnostic apparatus for bio-material
* Patent application number is 16-7532
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3cbn1Z
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen