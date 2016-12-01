Dec 1 TriIs Inc :

* Says it bought 131,600 shares back at about 44.2 million yen in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 27

* Says it repurchased 139,300 shares for 46.5 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/k1Sgdz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)