BRIEF-ShanXi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 25.2 million to 30.9 million yuan
Dec 1 EPS Holdings Inc :
* Says it bought 18,000 shares back at about 24.3 million yen in November
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Nov. 18
* Says it repurchased 18,000 shares for 24.3 million yen in total as of Nov. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Kcae5u
Jan 27 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
* Says 1,000 units of its 1st series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,077 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 4,059 yen