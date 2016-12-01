Dec 1 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :

* Says Asan Development Co.,Ltd has failed a lawsuit against the company with Seoul Central District Court, claiming for 3.25 billion won and interest at an annual interest rate of 6 percent from May 13 until date of petition transmittal as well as interest at an annul interest rate of 15 percent from the next day until pay off day

* Says the plaintiff also requires the company to pay the lawsuit fee

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cEaNjH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)