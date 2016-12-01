Dec 1 PIA CORP :

* Says it bought 28,500 shares back at about 71.6 million yen in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10

* Says it repurchased 85,800 shares for 194.9 million yen in total as of Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BHvPAM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)