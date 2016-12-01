Dec 1 A Motion Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 14th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Dec. 8, 2019, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent for the bonds

* Says conversion price is 6,540 won per share

