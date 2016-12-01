MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
BEIJING Dec 1 China Central Depository and Clearing said:
* It has received full interest payment on medium-term notes from China City Construction Holding Group Co due Nov. 28 and has completed payment process
* It did not receive interest payment on the medium-term notes issued by China City Construction Holding Group by Monday (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)